What We Do in the Shadows, Justified: City Primeval, Reservation Dogs: FX Sets Summer Premiere Dates (Watch)

FX has its summer lineup all planned. The cable channel has announced premiere dates for new episodes of What We Do In The Shadows (season five) and Reservation Dogs (season three), as well as the arrival of sequel series Justified: City Primeval. Viewers will also see the 14th and final season of Archer on FXX.

July 18 – FX’s Justified: City Primeval , new limited series. First two episodes beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family – or at least, a family – from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.

In season five, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through.

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

July 13 – FX’s What We Do in the Shadows , season 5. First two episodes beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu .

FX today announced additional premiere dates for its summer slate featuring the return of some of its most popular and critically acclaimed series as well as the debut of two new series.

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are showrunners and will serve as executive producers with Timothy Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano and V.J. Boyd. Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate will executive produce in association with MGM Television. Walter Mosley and Ingrid Escajeda are consulting producers, and Eisa Davis is a producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.

August 2 – FX’s Reservation Dogs, season 3. First two episodes available exclusively on Hulu.

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, FX’s Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs), “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) and “Cheese” (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma.

After the death of “Daniel,” the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to fulfill his dream of getting to California. The plan took a detour when the gang disbanded, leaving everyone to forge their own paths. Elora took off with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, “Jackie” (Elva Guerra), Bear received ancient wisdom from “Spirit” (Dallas Goldtooth) in the most sacred of porta potties, Willie Jack discovered her ancestry in a prison visiting room and Cheese spent time in a boys’ home, while never forgetting his pronouns. Realizing they were stronger together, the Rez Dogs reunited and made it to Cali, where, with feet in the sand and waves crashing in front of them, they said goodbye to Daniel.

This season, the Rez Dogs find themselves stranded in Cali and have to figure out their way back home. After making it back to Okern, Elora considers the idea of college, Bear comes across a conspiracy theorist named “Maximus” (Graham Greene), Willie Jack grows more invested in healing her community and Cheese, well, he still lives with his grandmother who’s not his grandmother. Meanwhile, the aunties, uncles and elders explore their pasts and try to heal old wounds. We learn more about tribal cop “Big” (Zahn McClarnon); cannabis-loving “Brownie” (Gary Farmer); physics-obsessed “Bucky” (Wes Studi); the enigmatic “Deer Lady” (Kaniehtiio Horn); Bear’s mom “Rita” (Sarah Podemski) and her cousin “Teenie” (Tamara Podemski); Willie Jack’s dad “Leon” (Jon Proudstar); Daniel’s mom “Hokti” (Lily Gladstone); medicine man “Old Man Fixico” (Richard Ray Whitman); junkyard prophet “Kenny Boy” (Kirk Fox); gum-smacking “Bev” (Jana Schmieding); and ride-less rap duo “Mose” (Lil Mike) and “Mekko” (FunnyBone).

Season three is full of road trips, bathroom wisdom, unexpected fathers, boarding schools, Bigfoot, rumors, revenge and healing.

Filmed on location in Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences.

Throughout its first two seasons, Reservation Dogs landed on 180+ critics’ year-end best lists, was honored as an AFI Television Program of the Year for two consecutive years and won two Independent Spirit Awards, a Gotham Award and Peabody Award. The show was among seven programs recognized in 2022 by the Television Academy as part of its 15th Television Academy Honors, showcasing exceptional programs and their producers who have leveraged the power of television to fuel social change.

Reservation Dogs is co-created by Sterlin Harjo (Love and Fury, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Academy Award(R) winner Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death, What We Do in the Shadows) and executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of). Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.

August 30 – FX’s Archer, 14th and final season. First two episodes beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 14 also features Natalie Dew as the gang’s new super-agent, “Zara Khan.”

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and co-executive produced by Mark Ganek at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.”