Justified: City Primeval: Season One Viewer Votes

An FX action crime drama series, the Justified: City Primeval TV show is a sequel to the Justified series. It stars Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Vondie Curtis Hall, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, Norbert Leo Butz, and Boyd Holbrook. Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (Vivian Olyphant). His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is much shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a lonely Florida highway sends him to Detroit, where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman. He’s a violent, sociopathic desperado. Mansell’s lawyer, Carolyn Wilder (Ellis), intends to represent her client, even as she finds herself caught between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.





