Justified: City Primeval: Season Two — Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Has the Justified: City Primeval TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FX?



A Neo-Western series airing on the FX cable channel, the Justified: City Primeval TV show is a sequel to the Justified series and stars Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Vondie Curtis Hall, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, Norbert Leo Butz, and Boyd Holbrook. Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (Vivian Olyphant). His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman. He’s a violent, sociopathic desperado. Mansell’s lawyer, Carolyn Wilder (Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.



The first season of Justified: City Primeval averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 671,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Justified: City Primeval stacks up against other FX TV shows.



Justified: City Primeval is a limited series, so it’s not expected to be renewed for a second season. Could that plan change? Stay tuned for further updates.

Will there be more of Justified: City Primeval? The series was conceived as a one-season limited series, but Olyphant has hinted that he’d be open for more. I suspect the network would like to keep it going (likely with a new title), so I think there’s a good chance Raylan will return. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Justified: City Primeval cancellation or renewal news.



