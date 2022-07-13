What We Do in the Shadows: Season Five — Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, the What We Do in the Shadows TV show stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV series follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season four, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse and they have no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 445,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 20% in the demo and up by 17% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how What We Do in the Shadows stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if FX will cancel What We Do in the Shadows this time around. The series has already been renewed for a fifth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on What We Do in the Shadows cancellation or renewal news.



