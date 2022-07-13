What We Do in the Shadows: Season Four Viewer Votes

It looks like the dead need a loan in the fourth season of the What We Do in the Shadows TV show on FX. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like What We Do in the Shadows is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of What We Do in the Shadows here.

An FX horror-comedy mockumentary series, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season four, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse and they have no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.





What do you think? Which season four episodes of the What We Do in the Shadows TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a fifth season on FX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.