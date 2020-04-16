What We Do in the Shadows: Season Two Ratings

Last year, despite some mediocre ratings, What We Do in the Shadows beat the odds and was renewed. How will this mockumentary series perform this time around? Will the numbers improve? Will What We Do in the Shadows be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A supernatural comedy series, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season two, the vampires try to find their way in a world with human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire, as well as all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter?

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of What We Do in the Shadows on FX averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 467,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



