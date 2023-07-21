What We Do in the Shadows: Season Five Ratings



We don’t need to worry about these vampires being cancelled for the moment. The What We Do in the Shadows series has already been renewed for a sixth season. If the ratings are too low for FX, could that be the end of the show? Stay tuned.

A horror-comedy mockumentary series, the What We Do in the Shadows TV show stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and Kristen Schaal. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV series follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Schaal). In season five, Nandor feels Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo. Meanwhile, Lazlo’s skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is experiencing. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family (or at least, a family) from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office. The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of What We Do in the Shadows on FX averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 356,000 viewers.

