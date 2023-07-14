What We Do in the Shadows: Season Five Viewer Votes

Has Guillermo’s dream come true in the fifth season of the What We Do in the Shadows TV show on FX? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like What We Do in the Shadows is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of What We Do in the Shadows here.

An FX horror-comedy mockumentary series, the What We Do in the Shadows TV show stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and Kristen Schaal. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV series follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Schaal). In season five, Nandor feels Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo. Meanwhile, Lazlo’s skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is experiencing. Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family (or at least, a family) from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who’ve known each other for centuries.





Are you glad that What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a sixth season on FX?