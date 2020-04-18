Are these vampires the scariest thing in the second season of the What We Do in the Shadows TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like What We Do in the Shadows is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of What We Do in the Shadows here.

An FX supernatural comedy series, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season two, the vampires try to find their way in a world with human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire, as well as all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter?





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the What We Do in the Shadows TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that What We Do in the Shadows should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on FX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.