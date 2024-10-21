The Equalizer: Season Five Ratings + Viewer Votes

The original Equalizer series ran for four seasons on CBS, amassing 88 episodes from 1985 until 1989. This reboot has surpassed the original’s number of seasons but not its episode tally. Will this version of The Equalizer last longer than the original? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

An action crime series, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. Jennifer Ferrin, Donal Logue, and Indira Wilson recur, while Mike Epps guests in season four. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the oppressed who is dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are Melody “Mel” Bayani (Lapira) and Melody’s husband, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker named Harry Keshegian (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of shrewd NYPD Detective Marcus Dante (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of The Equalizer on CBS averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.25 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of The Equalizer yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 21, 2024, The Equalizer has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the The Equalizer TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?