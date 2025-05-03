The Equalizer: Cancelled by CBS; No Season Six for Queen Latifah Series (Reaction)

Robyn won’t be fighting for those needing help anymore. The Equalizer has been cancelled, so there won’t be a sixth season on CBS. The show’s fifth season of 18 episodes finishes airing this Sunday.

An action crime series, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint. Jennifer Ferrin, Donal Logue, and Indira Wilson recur, while Mike Epps guests in season four. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the oppressed who is dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are Melody “Mel” Bayani (Lapira) and Melody’s husband, a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker named Harry Keshegian (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of shrewd NYPD Detective Marcus Dante (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.

Airing on Sunday nights, the fifth season of The Equalizer averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.26 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season four, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership.

According to Deadline, this Sunday’s season finale was created to also potentially serve as a series finale. There had been talks about potentially renewing The Equalizer for a sixth and final season of 13 episodes with a reduced budget, including Latifah taking a cut. Ultimately, it wasn’t to be, and the network cancelled the series.

Latifah took to social media to share her thoughts on the cancellation:

