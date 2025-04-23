Einstein, CIA, DMV: CBS Picks Up Two Dramas and a Comedy

CBS is adding to its lineup next season. The network has ordered CIA, DMV, and Einstein for the 2025-26 season.

CIA is the planned FBI spin-off series from Dick Wolf. According to Deadline, Tom Ellis will star in the series as the CIA agent at the center of the action. A backdoor pilot was initially planned for the series but was canceled last month.

The following was shared about the series:

“Written by Wolf and FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins, CIA (working title) centers on two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.”

As for DMV and Einstein, the two comedy shows took the remaining slots for shows of that type on the network. Harriet Dyer stars in DMV, and Matthew Gray Gubler returns to CBS to star in Einstein. According to Deadline, DMV has already received a back script order for its first season.

More details about both shows are below.

DMV – Comedy

FORMAT: Single-Cam

STUDIO: CBS Studios

EP/W: Dana Klein

EP/NW: Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Robyn Meisinger

D/EP (pilot only): Trent O’Donnell

LOGLINE: Based on award winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story, a single camera workplace comedy set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.

Starring: Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Tony Cavalero, Gigi Zumbado EINSTEIN – Drama

EP/W: Andy Breckman

EP/D: Randy Zisk

NW/EP: Tariq Jalil; Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz (Seven One Studios International)

STUDIO: CBS Studios

The series is a drama with comedic undertones.

LOGLINE: Brilliant but directionless, the great grandson of Albert Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.

Starring: Matthew Gray Gubler, Rosa Salazar

The premiere dates for all three shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch these shows when they arrive on CBS?