The Equalizer, The Neighborhood: Plans for CBS Spin-Off Series Cancelled

Planned spin-offs for The Equalizer and The Neighborhood are not moving forward at CBS. The Neighborhood will return for an eighth and final season, and The Equalizer is still up for possible renewal.

According to Deadline, the decision not to move forward with The Equalizer spin-off starring Titus Welliver came after the backdoor pilot for the series aired on Sunday night.

As for The Neighborhood spin-off series, TV Insider reported that the comedy would have followed Marty and Marcel as they moved to Venice Beach. Justin Long, Kara Royster, Hunter King, and Angelique Cabral would have starred alongside Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney.

The network has limited open slots for comedies for next season, and The Neighborhood spin-off lost out.

