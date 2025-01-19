The Equalizer: Titus Welliver (Bosch) and Juani Feliz (Harlem) to Star in Potential Spin-Off

CBS wants to expand The Equalizer universe with a new spin-off, and the two characters that could lead that series have been cast.

Titus Welliver (Bosch) and Juani Feliz (Harlem) will appear on a future episode of the Queen Latifah crime drama with the possibility of starring in the new series if the network picks it up.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the actors will play:

“Welliver will play Hudson Reed, a former top CIA operative with a dark secret who is connected to Robin McCall (Queen Latifah) by an old mentor. Feliz plays Samantha Reed who has been trained by her father to be a weapons expert, skilled martial artist and true chameleon all while hiding a mysterious past.”

Queen Latifah, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Lorraine Toussaint star in the long-running drama, which follows Robyn McCall (Latifah) as she uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The air date for the episode has not yet been set. The Equalizer returns on February 16th.

