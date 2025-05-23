Transplant: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

We don’t have to wonder if the Transplant TV series will be cancelled or renewed this time around. The show originates in Canada, and it’s already been announced that season four is the end. Could the characters return someday for a fifth season? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Rekha Sharma, Sirena Gulamgaus, Torri Higginson, Kenny Wong, Sugith Varughese, and Gord Rand. Doctor Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister, and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. In season four, Bash is on the precipice of finishing his residency at York Memorial and officially requalifying as a doctor. With his future uncertain once again, Bash and his sister, Amira, are Canadian citizens now, but are still trying, with everything they have, to build a life in their adopted country.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Transplant on NBC averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Transplant yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Transplant is ending, so there won’t be a fifth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Transplant TV series on NBC? Should it have been renewed for a fifth season?