We Were Liars: Season Two; Six Series Regulars Set for Prime Video Drama Series

We Were Liars has added six new series regulars for its second season. Prime Video announced the addition of Josh Dallas, Costa D’Angelo, Parker Lapaine, Peyton List, Elysia Roorbach, and Madison Wolfe to the series.

Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, Candice King, David Morse, Asher Ali, Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther MacGregor, and Joseph Zada star in the drama, which follows the Sinclair family. We Were Liars will take viewers back to 1999 to explore family secrets.

Prime Video shared the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Josh Dallas for “Young Harris” Character Description: Charming, well-heeled, and dedicated to raising his daughters to honor the family name, Harris is a hard worker, a loyal husband, and stoic in the face of crisis. Despite already having command of a media empire, Harris often finds himself cast in the shadow of his even more charming – and far more reckless – older brother, the only person standing in the way of the future he envisions… Costa D’Angelo for “Pfeff” Character Description: A New England college kid with a mysterious edge, Pfeff is observant, soulful, and wounded in the most compelling way. When he shows up on Beechwood Island, he doesn’t really intend to upend the Sinclair sisters’ lives – but it’s an inevitability. Parker Lapaine for ‘Young Carrie’ Character Description: In the summer of 1999, Carrie is sensitive, quick-witted, and yearning to be loved. Ostensibly, she is the Harvard-bound, well-heeled, obedient eldest daughter… until an intriguing new boy arrives on the island, and tempts her with a very different kind of future. Peyton List for “Young Tipper” Character Description: The young matriarch of a Kennedy-esque dynasty, Tipper can bake a perfect pie, host the hell out of a dinner party, and deftly pull the strings in her husband’s quest for more wealth and power. She’s always done it all with effortless grace and old-money elegance – but this year, a family crisis exposes her sharp edges, her icy temper, and her dirty little secrets. Elysia Roorbach for ‘Young Penny’ Character Description: With a competitive streak a mile wide, Penny is charming, popular, and a hopeless romantic – for now, anyway. She deftly hides her struggles with her body image and a burgeoning panic disorder hidden from everyone, until someone unexpected sees beyond her “Perfect Penny” mask. Madison Wolfe for ‘Young Bess’ Character Description: The summer she turns 16, Bess dreams of being a songwriter, an adventurer, and most importantly… nothing like her mother. Desperate to fit in with the older kids, especially the three college-age boys who have unexpectedly moved into the guest house, Bess will do anything to impress them… including some things she’ll live to regret.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season two?