The Listeners: Starz Releases Premiere Date, Photos & Trailer for Suspense Drama Series

The Listeners has its arrival date set. Starz announced the series’ premiere date by releasing a trailer and first-look photos.

Rebecca Hall stars in the five-episode series inspired by Jordan Tannahill’s novel, which aired in the UK on BBC One. Starz shared the following about the series:

“STARZ has announced that the suspense drama “The Listeners” will premiere in the U.S. on Friday, June 12. Starring BAFTA and Golden Globe(R) nominee Rebecca Hall (Peter Hujar’s Day, Resurrection, Christine) and adapted from Jordan Tannahill’s bestselling novel of the same name, the female-driven series centers on Claire Kutty, a popular English teacher who suddenly begins to hear a low, persistent hum that no one else around her can hear. New episodes of the five-part series will be available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. The series’ BBC One debut in the U.K. premiered to broad critical acclaim and was described in The Guardian as a “hauntingly delicate… nuanced thriller” that “defies expectations,” per The Los Angeles Times, with a career-best performance by Hall, deemed “otherworldly” by The Independent. In “The Listeners,” Claire hears a sound that neither her husband nor her daughter can hear. This seemingly innocuous hum triggers migraines, nosebleeds and insomnia, with no obvious source or medical explanation. After weeks of suffering, the strain starts to fracture her relationships with family, friends and colleagues. When she discovers that a student of hers can also hear the hum, the two strike up an unlikely and intimate friendship that gradually transforms into something more extreme, with devastating consequences. Alongside Hall, “The Listeners” stars Prasanna Puwanarajah (“The Crown,” “Payback”), as Claire’s pragmatic husband, Paul; Ollie West (The Sparrow) as Kyle, a student of Claire’s who also hears the hum; Mia Tharia (“Phoenix Rise”) as Claire’s daughter, Ashley; Amr Waked (Lucy) as Omar, facilitator of a support group for those who hear the Hum; and Gayle Rankin (The Greatest Showman, “GLOW”) as his wife and co-facilitator, Jo.”

More photos and the trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series when it arrives on Starz?