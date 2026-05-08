Murder in a Small Town: Season Three; FOX Renews Crime Drama Series for 2026-27

There are more cases ahead for Karl Alberg in the 2026-27 TV season. FOX has renewed Murder in a Small Town for a third year. The show’s second season of 10 episodes finished airing in December.

A crime drama series, the Murder in a Small Town TV show is based on the Karl Alberg novels by L.R. Wright. The series stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. Also in the second season cast are Marcia Gay Harden, Bethany Brown, Marci T House, and Joshua Close. Guests include Camryn Manheim, Tyler Posey, Jamie Chung, Noah Reid, and Sara Canning. In the story, Detective Karl Alberg (Sutherland) moves to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons, British Columbia, to find peace after being worn down by big city police work. He becomes the new police chief and quickly discovers that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets. Meanwhile, his deepening relationship with town librarian Cassandra Lee (Kreuk) is challenged as her career and community involvement take her in new and unexpected directions. In the second season, Karl’s jurisdiction expands and he must contend with an increased caseload and limited resources, investigating cases like a body found at a local wedding between members of two feuding families; a double kidnapping that may mask an even bigger crime; and a pop star who retreated to Gibsons for a quiet vacation only to be followed by a dangerous stalker.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Murder In a Small Town averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.25 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 12% in the demo but up by 14% in viewership.

For the third season, Peter Gallagher is joining the series as Rod Finlayson, “a charismatic, uber-independent, capable yet unreliable figure, whose arrival at the Gibsons’ marina on his beloved boat sets up a sequence of upheavals that Alberg (Sutherland) and Cassandra (Kreuk) will have to grapple with.”

“We love bringing this cozy and delightful mystery to FOX fans, and we’re thrilled Murder in a Small Town has continued to resonate with our audience,” said Brooke Bowman, Executive Vice President of Drama Programming & Development, FOX Television Network. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sepia Films and Future Shack on season three, alongside our exceptional cast led by Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk and soon to include the incomparable talent of Peter Gallagher as their newest adversary.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Murder In a Small Town TV show on FOX? Are you glad the network has renewed the crime drama for a third season?

