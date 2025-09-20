Memory of a Killer: Gina Torres (9-1-1: Lone Star) Joins New FOX Series

Gina Torres is headed right back to FOX. She has been cast in Memory of a Killer in a heavily recurring role. She starred in 9-1-1: Lone Star for four seasons before it ended in January. She will appear alongside Patrick Dempsey in the series, which is set to arrive at midseason.

Deadline revealed the following about the series and Torres’ role:

“Inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, Memory of a Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Dempsey as hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret — he has developed early onset Alzheimer’s. Michael Imperioli plays Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. Torres will play Linda Grant, a mercurial, seasoned, and brilliantly tenacious FBI Agent who becomes a major antagonist for Angelo across Season 1. When Grant begins investigating one of Angelo’s kills, it puts them on a collision course that will see Grant come perilously close to unmasking Angelo’s many secrets and threatening everything he holds dear.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

