Dexter: Original Sin: Showtime Showrunner on Cancellation, Future of Trinity Killer Prequel Series

The world of Dexter is continuing, but there are some changes. Dexter: Original Sin had its renewal rescinded, and it looks like viewers will not see the prequel focusing on the Trinity Killer, either. This comes from the man in charge of the series.

Dexter: Original Sin had its renewal rescinded last month. The series shows Dexter’s early days. Clyde Phillips said the following about the cancellation, according to Deadline:

“It was a tough phone call I got that night where they had already picked up the show. I had informed all the writers and actors, and then they unpicked it up, all while picking up Resurrection, which was no surprise. It wasn’t handled well and I’m not happy about it.”

As for the Trinity Killer prequel, he had bad news on that front as well. According to Screen Rant, he said:

“It’s backburnered. And I honestly don’t think they’re going to go for it. I just think they’re interested in Resurrection. I mean, if they cancel Original Sin, which is a built-in hit, how are they going to pick up Trinity? If they do, I’d be delighted, but I don’t see them doing it.”

What do you think? Were you sad by Dexter: Original Sin’s cancellation? Do you still want to see the Trinity Killer prequel series?