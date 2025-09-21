Bat-Fam: Prime Video Reveals Voice Cast for New Action-Comedy Animated Series

Bat-Fam is coming soon. Prime Video has announced the voice cast for the new animated series, which will arrive in November.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Ahead of this weekend’s Batman Day, Prime Video reveals the voice cast and a sneak peek of upcoming animated series, BAT-FAM, set to premiere this November. Reprising their roles from the hit Merry Little Batman film, the new half-hour action-comedy, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, stars Luke Wilson as the voice of Bruce Wayne, Yonas Kibreab as the voice of Damian Wayne, and James Cromwell, who returns to voice Alfred Pennyworth. This dynamic trio of voices is joined by Haley Tju as Claire, London Hughes as Alicia, Michael Benyaer as Ra’s Al Ghul, and Bobby Moynihan as Man-Bat.

BAT-FAM follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne – now having taken on the mantle of “Little Batman” – as they welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor. Joining the family dinner table is Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited grandniece; Claire, a recently reformed Super-Villain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s adoring “Pap Pap” who also happens to be Batman’s longtime nemesis; and Man-Bat, who takes up residence in the Wayne Manor belfry. Oh! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This close-knit family of misfits navigate the fun and frustrations of ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham City. Prepare for nonstop action, big heart, and hilarious chaos!

Character descriptions as follows:

Batman/Bruce Wayne (Luke Wilson) is the same overachieving perfectionist we’ve known for decades, only now he is also a doting dad with a new family and a beard to boot. And while The World’s Greatest Detective is still cracking the mysteries of family life, no amount of his newfound soft side can completely mask his broody nature that still brings chills down the spines of Gotham City’s worst criminals.

Little Batman/Damian Thomas Wayne (Yonas Kibreab), only son of Bruce Wayne, is the hyper-intelligent, hyperactive grade-schooler who cannonballs into anything he deems a righteous cause. The only thing that excites him more than following in his dad’s footsteps as a masked vigilante administering bone-cracking justice, is his new family and his dad’s big bat-hugs.

Alfred Thaddeus Crane Pennyworth (James Cromwell) is the butler of Wayne Manor whose stiff-upper-lip is a bit saggier these days. Now, as the patriarchal anchor for not just Bruce and Damian, but an entire quartet of new quirky family members, he relishes in more responsibility than ever and remains determined to keep Wayne Manor tip-top while defending its honor as if it were his very own.

Claire (Haley Tju) is the former Super-Villain, Volcana, who has become Bruce Wayne’s newest ward after an accident in the Lazarus Pit transformed her into a 12-year-old girl. Don’t be fooled by her guise of sarcasm and cynicism, deep down she’s grown fond of her new family and has found solace in her role as Damian’s big sister.

Alicia Pennyworth (London Hughes) is Alfred’s grandniece and one of Bruce Wayne’s only friends from childhood. When she’s not spreading her unique blend of sincerity, compassion, and infectious positivity around the Manor, she can be found at her new job as a social worker rehabilitating former supervillains in an organization she founded called E*Vil.

Ra’s al Ghul (Michael Benyaer) is the former criminal mastermind of the deadly League of Shadows who’s much more domesticated after a magical mishap essentially turned him into a ghost. Now with all bite and no teeth, he haunts Wayne Manor with his petty desire to be in charge while fawning over his beloved grandson, Damian.

Man-Bat (Bobby Moynihan) is the eccentric and disheveled former scientist turned mutant-bat-creature who lives in Wayne Manor’s belfry. When he’s not playing video games or foraging the fridge for leftovers, he’s quick to offer his family quirky unsolicited advice like it is ancient Greek philosophy.

Beyond the residents of Wayne Manor, the ensemble cast also includes the talented voices of Reid Scott, Kevin Michael Richardson, Diedrich Bader, Natasha Leggero and more!

BAT-FAM will be available to stream this November exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series was developed by executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth & executive producer Jase Ricci. Sam Register also serves as executive producer.”