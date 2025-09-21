Starting 5: Season Two Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released for Netflix’s NBA Series

Starting 5 has its return date set. The series will return for its second season in October. This Netflix sports series will follow NBA stars Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and James Harden in season two.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Get ready for the return of Starting 5, as season 2 brings an exciting new lineup of NBA stars: Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, and James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers.”

The eight-episode season two is set for release on October 16th. Check out more photos from the series below.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this series next month?