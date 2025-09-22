The Diplomat: Season Three; It’s Kerry Russell Vs Allison Janney in Netflix Series Trailer

The Diplomat returns next month with its third season, and viewers are getting a look at what is ahead on the series. Netflix has released a trailer for season three. The drama will return for a fourth season.

Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, Miguel Sandoval, Allison Janney, and Bradley Whitford star in the series, which follows Kate Wyler.

Netflix shared the following about season three:

“The official Season 3 trailer reveals a world on edge as Kate and Hal Wyler navigate an unprecedented constitutional crisis as Grace Penn officially steps into the Oval Office. See Keri Russell, Allison Janney, Rufus Sewell and Bradley Whitford in THE DIPLOMAT Season 3 when it returns on October 16, only on Netflix. In Season Three of THE DIPLOMAT, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).”

The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix series?