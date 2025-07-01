Perfect Match: Season Three; Netflix Previews New Episodes of Dating Reality Series

Perfect Match is expanding its reach for its third season. In the past, the series has been exclusive to Netflix for its cast members, but for its new season, the series has added cast members from Bachelor Nation, Love Island, and more. The series returns next month.

Netflix revealed the following about season three of the series:

“Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. For the first time in the series history, singles from the Netflix Reality Universe will be joined by icons from Bachelor Nation, Love Island, and other fan-favorite shows.

As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the house. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

MEET THE CAST!

Alex Zamora / Temptation Island / @iamalexzamora

Amber Desiree (AD) Smith / Love is Blind / @amberdesiree

Carrington Luis Rodriguez / Love Island USA / @c_rod003

Clayton Echard / The Bachelor / @claytonechard

Cody Wright / Temptation Island / @Codywright3

Daniel Perfetto / Dated & Related / @danielperfetto_

Freddie Powell / Love is Blind: UK / @freddieppowell

Hannah Burns / The Mole / @hannahburnns

Jalen Brown / Too Hot to Handle / @jalenolomu

J.R. Warren / The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on / @_jrwarren

Juliette Porter / Siesta Key / @julietteporter

Justine Joy / Love Island USA / @justinejoy

Louis Russell / Too Hot to Handle Battle Camp / @Louis_russell

Lucy Syed / Too Hot to Handle / @Lucy_Syed

Madison Errichiello / Love is Blind / @mads.err

Olivia Rae / Temptation Island / @@imoliviarae

Ollie Sutherland / Love is Blind: UK / @ollie1sutherland

Quori-Tyler (QT) / The Circle, Battle Camp / @quorityler

Rachel Recchia / The Bachelorette / @pilot.rachel

Ray Gantt / Love Island USA / @Raygantt

Sandy Gallagher / The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On / @Sandy_gal

Scott Van-Der-Sluis / Love Island UK / @scottvds17

New episodes of Perfect Match will roll out each Friday for three weeks.

Friday, August 1st: Episodes 301-306

Friday, August 8th : Episodes 307-309

Friday, August 15th: Episode 310 – the finale!

The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three next month?