Perfect Match: Season Three; Netflix Previews New Episodes of Dating Reality Series

Perfect Match is expanding its reach for its third season. In the past, the series has been exclusive to Netflix for its cast members, but for its new season, the series has added cast members from Bachelor Nation, Love Island, and more. The series returns next month.
Netflix revealed the following about season three of the series:
“Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. For the first time in the series history, singles from the Netflix Reality Universe will be joined by icons from Bachelor Nation, Love Island, and other fan-favorite shows.
As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the house. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.
MEET THE CAST!
- Alex Zamora / Temptation Island / @iamalexzamora
- Amber Desiree (AD) Smith / Love is Blind / @amberdesiree
- Carrington Luis Rodriguez / Love Island USA / @c_rod003
- Clayton Echard / The Bachelor / @claytonechard
- Cody Wright / Temptation Island / @Codywright3
- Daniel Perfetto / Dated & Related / @danielperfetto_
- Freddie Powell / Love is Blind: UK / @freddieppowell
- Hannah Burns / The Mole / @hannahburnns
- Jalen Brown / Too Hot to Handle / @jalenolomu
- J.R. Warren / The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on / @_jrwarren
- Juliette Porter / Siesta Key / @julietteporter
- Justine Joy / Love Island USA / @justinejoy
- Louis Russell / Too Hot to Handle Battle Camp / @Louis_russell
- Lucy Syed / Too Hot to Handle / @Lucy_Syed
- Madison Errichiello / Love is Blind / @mads.err
- Olivia Rae / Temptation Island / @@imoliviarae
- Ollie Sutherland / Love is Blind: UK / @ollie1sutherland
- Quori-Tyler (QT) / The Circle, Battle Camp / @quorityler
- Rachel Recchia / The Bachelorette / @pilot.rachel
- Ray Gantt / Love Island USA / @Raygantt
- Sandy Gallagher / The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On / @Sandy_gal
- Scott Van-Der-Sluis / Love Island UK / @scottvds17
Synopsis: Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. For the first time in the series history, singles from the Netflix Reality Universe will be joined by icons from Bachelor Nation, Love Island, and other fan-favorite shows. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the house. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.
New episodes of Perfect Match will roll out each Friday for three weeks.
- Friday, August 1st: Episodes 301-306
- Friday, August 8th : Episodes 307-309
- Friday, August 15th: Episode 310 – the finale!
The trailer for season three is below.
What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three next month?