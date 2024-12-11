The Residence: Netflix Releases Photo and Premiere Date for Murder Mystery Series from Shondaland

The Residence has a premiere date. The latest Shondaland series will arrive on Netflix in March. The streaming service has released the first photo for the series. The eight-episode series is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.

Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, and Randall Park star in the murder mystery series set in the White House.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. Uzo Aduba stars as Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department. Known for her wry humor, relentless pursuit of truth, and sharp eye for human behavior, Cupp is the most sought-after detective in the world – and an avid birder to boot. Joining her is Randall Park as Special Agent Edwin Park of the FBI, who is tasked with partnering with Cupp during a high-stakes State Dinner. While Park harbors skepticism about Cupp’s unconventional methods, their dynamic promises to be as intriguing as the mystery they seek to unravel.”

The Residence premieres on March 20th.

What do you think? Are you a planning to watch this new Shondaland series on Netflix in 2025?