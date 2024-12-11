Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!: Season Four; MTV Previews 2025 Return of Reality Series

Get ready to uncover more secrets and lies! The fourth season of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship will premiere on MTV next month, and viewers are getting a look at the upcoming season. The network has released a new trailer teasing what is ahead.

During season four, Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are headed to New York City, Los Angeles, Tampa, Seattle, and Tacoma to help people discover why their significant others are keeping their relationships a secret.

MTV shares the following about the series:

“These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?”

The trailer for season four of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this MTV series? Do you plan to watch the new season next month?