Suits LA: Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher, and Others to Guest on NBC Spin-Off Series

Suits LA has added four more to its guest cast, which already features a multi-episode arc by Suits star Gabriel Macht. According to Variety, Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher (above), Sofia Pernas, and Carson A. Egan will appear in the NBC series.

Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Troy Winbush star in the series, which follows a former NYC prosecutor (Amell) as he tries to reinvent himself by running a law firm in Los Angeles.

The following was revealed about the roles the additions will play in Suits LA:

Grace will play Amanda Stevens. The character is described as “Confident and sharp-witted, Amanda is a pro bono lawyer who rents space at Black/Lane law firm in order to have an upscale address for her own practice. Independently wealthy, Amanda takes on clients who have nowhere else to turn. Because she doesn’t work for Ted, the two could potentially explore the clear sparks between them.” Letscher will play Ted’s father, who is descibed as “powerful, emotionally unavailable, rules through fear and intimidation. Ted’s father has alienated himself from Ted because of the way he treated Ted’s brother Eddie (Egan). Though Ted’s Father has committed unforgivable acts, he still wants to have a relationship with Ted, even though Ted wants nothing to do with him.” Pernas will play Elizabeth Smith, who is said to be “a powerhouse attorney in the District Attorney’s office. Elizabeth goes head to head with Ted in a high-profile murder trial. Smart and no-nonsense, and up to the task, Smith proves to be a formidable opponent who has more than a few tricks up her sleeve.” And finally, Egan will play Eddie Black, Ted’s brother. He is described as “sweet, good-humored and nurturing. Ted seems to rely on Eddie’s loving presence even more than Eddie relies on him.”

Suits LA premieres on NBC on February 23rd.

What do you think? Are you excited about this Suits spin-off series? Do you plan to watch it when it arrives on NBC?