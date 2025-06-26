Renovation Resort Showdown: Season Two Premiere Date Set for HGTV Competition Series

Renovation Resort Showdown will return for its second season next month. Featuring Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, the eight-episode competition will have the pair leading teams on a renovation project.

HGTV revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray (Vacation House Rules) and builder and home renovation expert Bryan Baeumler (Battle on the Beach) will oversee their next epic renovation competition in a new eight-episode season of HGTV’s Renovation Resort Showdown. From an untouched piece of waterfront property, Scott and Bryan will task four professional build/design teams from across North America to transform newly built shells into luxurious, four-season vacation homes. The skilled competitors – married couple Cami and Chris of Toronto, Ontario; friends Melissa and Shannon of Charlotte, North Carolina; husband and wife Rasheeda and Jake of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and father and daughter Hollie and Graham of Orangeville, Ontario – will have just eight weeks and a $150,000 budget to design the homes in their own personal style and help create the ultimate destination resort. Each week, Scott, Bryan and rotating guest judges will evaluate the overhauled spaces based on quality, creativity and functionality to ultimately determine which team wins bragging rights and a $100,000 cash prize. To kick off the competition, the duos will battle to impress Scott and Bryan with high-end features in the primary bedrooms and bathrooms, including a bonus build challenge of multi-use custom headboards. As the showdown continues, Scott and Bryan will lean on their signature banter and keen observations to guide the teams as they complete the entryways, kitchens, great rooms, downstairs recreation rooms and exteriors. Renovation Resort Showdown is produced by MEM.”

The series returns on July 22nd.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the return of this HGTV series?