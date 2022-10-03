Property Brothers: Forever Home: Season Seven Coming to HGTV This Month

Property Brothers: Forever Home is returning to HGTV later this month for its seventh season. This time around, Drew and Jonathan Scott are helping with renovations in their new home area of Los Angeles.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Home renovation stars Drew and Jonathan Scott will return for a fresh season of their popular HGTV series, Property Brothers: Forever Home, filmed in their newly adopted hometown of Los Angeles. Embracing the casual California vibes, the duo will continue to help homeowners from every walk of life unlock their property’s full potential through thoughtful renovations, creating homes families won’t want to leave. Fans also will get a glimpse into the Brothers’ personal lives, including updates on Drew and Linda’s family life. During the premiere episode, the Brothers will help a couple update a property that’s been in their family for generations. While it’s filled with sentimental memories of family parties and holiday gatherings, the home hasn’t been remodeled since the ‘80s. It needs major updates so the couple can host celebrations of their Hispanic heritage, as well as create special moments of their own. Drew and Jonathan will re-imagine the entry, dining room and kitchen, creating an inviting open concept perfect for entertaining their extended family. They also will add a cozy new living room complete with a freshly renovated fireplace and comfy seating. WHERE/WHEN: Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+

