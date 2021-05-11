Property Brothers: Forever Home: Drew and Jonathan Scott Return to HGTV

Property Brothers: Forever Home is headed back to HGTV. Drew and Jonathan Scott headline the home renovation series, which has been airing episodes on Discovery+. New episodes will still be released on the same day on the streaming service.

HGTV revealed more about Property Brothers: Forever Home in a press release.

“Home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will rework humdrum houses into enduring family dream homes in the new season of popular HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home. Premiering Wednesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the fresh episodes, which also will be available to stream the same day on discovery+, will follow the Brothers as they unlock a home’s full potential through renovation and redesign to create the perfect place that families won’t want to leave. With reimagined floorplans, creative storage solutions, stunning kitchen and main bedroom suite reveals, the Brothers will reignite homeowners’ passion for their forever home. Fans are invited to stay connected with Property Brothers: Forever Home on HGTV’s digital platforms. Each new episode will be available on HGTV GO on Wednesdays beginning May 26. Viewers also can visit HGTV.com/PropertyBrothersForeverHome for exclusive show content and follow @HGTV and #propertybrothers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and Jonathan @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter). Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew as executive producers.”

