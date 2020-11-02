Celebrity IOU: Season Two; Drew and Jonathan Scott TV Series Returns to HGTV

Celebrity IOU is returning for a second season to HGTV. The series will feature a number of celebrities helping out with ’emotional renovations.’ Drew and Jonathan Scott will be joined by Zooey Deschanel, Justin Hartley, Allison Janney, Rainn Wilson, and more.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“HGTV’s blockbuster series Celebrity IOU – whose first season captivated more than 36 million viewers and smashed records as the highest-rated first-year series in HGTV history – will spotlight more heartwarming renovations from Hollywood A-listers to individuals who’ve made a lasting impact on their lives. The first four episodes of the season, premiering on Monday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will capture all the feels as HGTV’s famous twins, real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, help the award-winning stars with the surprise home overhauls. The featured celebrities include: Emmy(R) Award, Golden Globe(R) Awards and GRAMMY Award(R) nominated and Critics’ Choice Television Award winning actress, producer and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel; Emmy(R) Award nominated and multi Screen Actors Guild Awards(R) winning actor Justin Hartley; actress and Academy Awards(R), Golden Globe(R) Awards and Emmy(R) Awards winner Allison Janney; and Emmy(R) Award nominated and multi Screen Actors Guild Awards(R) winning actor, writer, and producer Rainn Wilson. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“Celebrity IOU is so full of heart and just the kind of feel-good energy we all need right now,” said Jonathan. “The idea of giving back resonates with everyone – and, for us, working with these incredibly thoughtful celebrities is so uplifting.”

“Our passion is sharing the gift of home with others and we love being a part of these stories of pure gratitude,” added Drew. “In season one, we were blown away by how hands-on each celebrity was and season two is no different! Everyone is so dedicated because they’re doing this for people they love.”

This season will follow Drew and Jonathan as they meet each celebrity at the renovation recipients’ home, ready to work together to create beautiful, customized spaces that reward mentors, friends and family members. The premiere episode will showcase Zooey Deschanel and the Brothers reimagining a small home into an open concept floorplan for her lifelong friend, a therapist and mom of two who always puts others before herself. Other projects this season will include a drab backyard turned luxurious outdoor oasis and a cramped galley kitchen transformed into a dream space for cooking and entertaining.

“It only took one season of Celebrity IOU to become a household name for millions of fans,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “This series taps into the emotions of gratitude and appreciation for our loved ones. Creating beautiful spaces for families is a hallmark for HGTV and the fact that so many celebrities want do the same for the special people in their lives is truly inspirational.”