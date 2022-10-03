Dark Matter: Oakes Fegley and Dayo Okeniyi Join New Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

Dark Matter has added two more to its cast. Oakes Fegley and Dayo Okeniyi have been cast as leads in the upcoming sci-fi series on Apple TV+, opposite Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Jimmi Simpson, and Alice Braga will also star. The show is based on the novel by Blake Crouch, who will write and showrun the series.

The nine-episode Apple TV+ series will follow “Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.”

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play, per Deadline:

Fegley will play Charlie, Jason (Edgerton) and Daniela’s (Connelly) son. Okeniyi is Leighton, an executive for a high-tech laboratory.

The upcoming series is unrelated to the Canadian series, which ran for three seasons on Syfy, from 2015 until 2017. A premiere date for this Dark Matter series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Dark Matter on Apple TV+?