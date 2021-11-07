Extrapolations: Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, and Eiza Gonzalez Join Apple TV+ Drama

Extrapolations has added more big names to its cast. Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, and Eiza Gonzalez are set to appear in the new Apple TV+ anthology drama. The cast already features Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav.

The series “tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale,” per Deadline. The eight-episode season is now in production.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play on the Apple TV+ series:

“Whitaker plays small-time investor August Bolo, Cotillard plays art dealer Sylvie Bolo, Maguire plays kelp farmer Nic and Gonzalez plays artist and influencer Elodie.”

A premiere date for Extrapolations will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Extrapolations on Apple TV+?