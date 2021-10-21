Extrapolations: Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, & More Join Amazon Series

Extrapolations is coming to Amazon Prime Video and casting for the anthology series has now been revealed. Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, and Adarsh Gourav will star in the series, which is filming now. The show focuses on how the changes impacting the planet affect the people living on it. There will be eight episodes.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled that Meryl Streep, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harrington, Sienna Miller, Gemma Chan, Tahar Rahim, Daveed Diggs, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav are set to star in Extrapolations, a new Apple Original climate change anthology series from writer, director and executive producer Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “The Report”), with additional cast to be revealed soon. · Now in production and produced for Apple TV+ by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res, Extrapolations tells intimate, unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century. · “The only thing we know for sure about the future is that we are all going there together – and we’re taking with us our hopes, our fears, our appetites, our creativity, our capacity for love and our predilection to cause pain,” said Burns. “These are the same tools that storytellers have been using since the beginning of time. Our show is just using them to keep time from running out.” · The highly anticipated anthology series will star: · Meryl Streep will star in an undisclosed role. · Sienna Miller (American Sniper, The Loudest Voice, Wander Darkly) as ‘Rebecca Shearer,’ a marine biologist. · Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) as ‘Nicholas Bilton,’ the CEO of an industrial giant. · BAFTA Award-nominee and Cesar Award winner Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian, The Looming Tower) plays ‘Ezra Haddad,’ a man struggling with memory loss. · Emmy Award-winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason) as ‘Junior,’ a real estate developer. · Tony and Grammy Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer, Hamilton) as ‘Marshall Zucker,’ a Rabbi in South Florida. · Gemma Chan (Marvel’s Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians) as ‘Natasha Alper,’ a single mother and micro-finance banker. · David Schwimmer (The People v. O.J. Simpson, Band of Brothers) will play ”Harris Goldblatt,’ a father to a teenage daughter. · Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”) will play ‘Gaurav,’ a driver for hire. · Extrapolations is executive produced by Burns, Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs (The Knick, Magic Mike, Contagion), Dorothy Fortenberry (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Media Res’ Lindsey Springer.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Amazon Prime Video when it eventually debuts?