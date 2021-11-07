The 100: Prequel Series Not Moving Forward at The CW

The 100 prequel series is not moving forward. Viewers saw the potential series as a backdoor pilot during The 100’s seventh and final season. Had the prequel been made as a series, viewers would have seen the events from 97 years before the events shown in the series after the planet was devastated by nuclear war.

CW CEO Mark Pedowitz said that the project was still alive as recently as May 2021. He said the following during a press call at that time, per Deadline:

“There are still discussions going on — it is not done in any way, shape or form. The discussions are still happening.”

Iola Evans, Adain Bradley, and Leo Howard were set to appear on the series, but their options expired 18 months ago. The 100 ended in September 2020. It is possible that Warner Bros could shop the project elsewhere, but for now, the series is dead.

