Dead Pixels: Season Two; CW Renews UK Comedy Series

The gaming continues on The CW. The network has picked up the Dead Pixels TV show for a second season. The show originates on Channel4 in the UK where it was renewed in 2019.

A comedic series, Dead Pixels stars Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda, Charlotte Ritchie, David Mumeni, and Noush Skaugen. It revolves around a trio of friends and their passion for playing an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game). The show follows gamers Megan “Meg” Jeffries (Davies), Nicholas “Nicky” Kettle (Merrick), and Usman (Yelda) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child’s playpen — so he can play the game in peace. As the show begins, Meg meets a new guy named Russell (Mumeni). The series is split equally between the real world characters’ tragicomic lives and their computer-animated misadventures in the “Kingdom Scrolls” game.

Airing at the end of Summer 2020, the first season of Dead Pixels averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 371,000 viewers.

Season two launches on Sunday, July 18th. There will be six episodes once again. You can see the rest of The CW’s summer plans.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of the Dead Pixels TV show? Will you watch season two on The CW?