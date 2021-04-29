Masters of Illusion: Season 11 Renewal and Return Date Set for CW Magic Series

Things aren’t always as they seem but this isn’t one of those times. The CW has renewed the Masters of Illusion TV show for an 11th season which will air this summer.

A stage magic series, Masters of Illusion debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year before being cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it and the show has primarily aired on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.

Season 10 of Masters of Illusion (which aired across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 television seasons) averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 669,000 viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership.

Today, The CW announced that season 11 of Masters of Illusion will debut on Friday, August 13th. There were 18 episodes in season 10 and it’s unclear how many installments season 11 will have.

