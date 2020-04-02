Menu

Masters of Illusion: Cancelled or Renewed for Season 10 on The CW?

by Telly Vulture

Masters of Illusion TV show on The CW: canceled or season 10? (release date); Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Masters of Illusion TV showIs it just an illusion? Has the Masters of Illusion TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Masters of Illusion, season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   *Status Update Below
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A CW stage magic show, Masters of Illusion debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year before being cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.  
 

Season Nine Ratings

The eighth season of Masters of Illusion averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 775,000 viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Learn how Masters of Illusion stacks up against the other CW TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of April 2, 2020, Masters of Illusion has been renewed for a 10th season which will debut May 15, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Masters of Illusion for season ten? Although the ratings are habitually low, it is not an expensive show to make, so I suspect it will get a 10th season renewal. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll update this page as the season progresses. Subscribe for free Masters of Illusion cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/1 update: Masters of Illusion has been renewed for a 10th season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad the Masters of Illusion TV show has been renewed for a 10th season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?



