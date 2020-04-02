Vulture Watch

Is it just an illusion? Has the Masters of Illusion TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Masters of Illusion, season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you? *Status Update Below



What’s This TV Show About?

A CW stage magic show, Masters of Illusion debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year before being cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.



Season Nine Ratings

The eighth season of Masters of Illusion averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 775,000 viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Learn how Masters of Illusion stacks up against the other CW TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Masters of Illusion for season ten? Although the ratings are habitually low, it is not an expensive show to make, so I suspect it will get a 10th season renewal. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll update this page as the season progresses. Subscribe for free Masters of Illusion cancellation or renewal alerts.

4/1 update: Masters of Illusion has been renewed for a 10th season.



Masters of Illusion Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Masters of Illusion‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad the Masters of Illusion TV show has been renewed for a 10th season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series, instead?