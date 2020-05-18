Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A stage magic series, Masters of Illusion debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year before being cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Masters of Illusion averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 716,000 viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. Find out how Masters of Illusion stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Masters of Illusion has been renewed for an 11th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW cancel Masters of Illusion as the network has already announced that the show will be airing two episodes each Sunday night in Fall 2020. The network hasn’t technically revealed if they’ll consider those episodes part of season 11 but, given that summer seasons typically only have 13 episodes, it seems likely. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Masters of Illusion cancellation or renewal news.



