Martin: Sitcom Cast to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Special on BET+

It has been 30 years since Martin premiered, and the cast is getting together later today to film a special reunion to celebrate the sitcom’s anniversary. The reunion will air on BET+ at a later date.

Starring Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II, Thomas Mikal Ford, Tichina Arnold, Garrett Morris, and Jon Gries, Martin aired on FOX for 132 episodes and five seasons starting in 1992. The series followed radio show host Martin and his friends.

BET+ revealed the following about the special event:

“Few shows defined an era like Martin. From music to movies to fashion, the iconic sitcom was not only a broad mainstream hit, it was a cultural force that went beyond the screen and epitomized an era. The show was a crossover sensation all while providing an honest and refreshing view of the Black experience and to this day, the characters, all created by the comedic genius of the show’s namesake, Martin Lawrence, are still some of pop culture’s most beloved. Thirty years later, its legacy lives on, and this summer, fans will be able to relive all the love, joy and laughter as Martin and the gang come together once again for the first time in decades.

The reunion special, hosted by comedian and actor Affion Crockett, will include Martin Lawrence (“Martin”), Tisha Campbell (“Gina”), Tichina Arnold (“Pamela”) and Carl Anthony Payne II (“Cole”), along with surprise guest appearances. Taking a look at the show’s origin and evolution, the reunion will feature interviews with the cast, original directors, special musical performances, and behind the scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show that shaped a generation.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said Scott Mills, CEO of BET. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing. I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.” said Martin Lawrence.

“Martin is one of the greatest sitcoms of all time,” said Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. “JCE is honored to partner with Martin and BET on such an iconic reunion.”

The reunion is executive produced by Martin Lawrence, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor and Stacy Lyles through his company Run Tel Dat Entertainment. For Jesse Collins Entertainment, Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon serve as executive producers along with Jeannae Rouzan-Clay who is also the showrunner. The show is executive produced and directed by Stan Lathan. The special is written by Nile Evans as well as Bentley Kyle Evans who also serves as a co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Brittany Brazil is a producer.

The taping will take place Sunday, February 20 and will launch on BET+ later this year. In the meantime, fans can get ready for the reunion by re-watching all five seasons of Martin now on BET+.”