Blossom: Mayim Bialik Says Plans for Revival of 90s Sitcom Are Dead

Blossom will not be returning to the small screen after all. Mayim Bialik revealed the news on her personal Substack, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown. Plans for a revival of the 1990s sitcom began in 2019, and it appeared to be on track to happen as early as 2023.

However, the plans are now dead. Bialik said the following, according to TV Line:

“For no particular reason, we were told ‘no.’ We asked for the rights so that we could let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later. We were told Disney reserves the rights in case they ever want to do a reboot of Blossom. The reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don’s script. We will likely never know … why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love 90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for Blossom. I hope there will be more to this story someday. But for now, the Gd’s honest truth is this project is the role I want to play more than any other. Since this all fell apart, my desire to continue to pursue on-camera roles has waned. The constant changing of guards in our industry, the mergers, the insincerity and the increasingly extended periods of time it takes to get answers or contracts completed… It’s not the industry Don and I grew up in, and Blossom felt like my last attempt to try and assert myself as an actress.” While it is possible no one wants a Blossom reboot, I’m pretty certain Disney got this one wrong. The sun is gonna surely shine. Maybe not the way Don and I intended, but this door closed. While we didn’t want it to, we are powerless over every aspect of it except what we know to be true: we loved this possibility with all that we have and we are so so sorry we couldn’t get it to happen.”

Joey Lawrence, Michael Stoyanov, Jenna von Oÿ, and Ted Wass also starred in the NBC sitcom, which aired for five seasons.

What do you think? Were you hoping to see more of Blossom?