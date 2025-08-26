The Waterfront: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Crime Drama Series

The Waterfront will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has canceled the drama after just one season. The series premiered on the streaming service in June.

Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, Danielle Campbell, and Brady Hepner star in the series, which follows the Buckley family as they watch their fishing business fall apart and turn to illegal means to save it.

Deadline shared the following about the show’s cancellation:

“The news, which comes about two months after The Waterfront’s June 19 release, is surprising because the twisted tale about North Carolina’s influential Buckley family did solid business, spending five weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 for English-language series, including a rare three-peat at No.1, peaking at 11.6M views for its first full week of release. That is above the delivery of another freshman drama series, which was recently renewed by Netflix, Ransom Canyon, which spent four weeks in the Top 10, peaking at No. 2 with 9.4M views for its first full week. (Fellow renewed freshman 2025 drama Forever also was in the Top 10 for four weeks, rising to No.3 with 6.7M views.) The Waterfront did significantly better than the two other dramas Netflix has canceled so far this year after one season, Pulse and The Residence, which both spent four weeks in the Top 10, peaking at No. 3 with 8.5M views and No. 2 with 8.8M views, respectively.”

