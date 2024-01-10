The Four Seasons: Tina Fey to Star in Netflix Series Based on Alan Alda Movie

The Four Seasons is headed to Netflix. Tina Fey will co-create and star in the series based on the 1981 Alan Alda film of the same name. Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield will also co-create the series.

Netflix revealed the following about the series in a press release.

“Netflix today ordered eight episodes of the comedy series The Four Seasons, starring Tina Fey. Fey is co-creating the adaptation with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. The series, produced by Universal Television, is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name from Universal Pictures that was written and directed by Alan Alda, produced by Martin Bregman, and starred Alda and Carol Burnett. The collaborative history of Fey, Fisher and Wigfield goes back to the final season of 30 Rock, which Fisher had joined in the final season and for which Fey and Wigfield shared the Emmy for writing the series finale. Alan Alda was also a recurring guest on 30 Rock. The Four Seasons will begin production later this year.

Additional details will be released later. The Netflix announcement is below.

Tina Fey will star in The Four Seasons, a series based on Alan Alda’s 1981 film. The series is created by Fey and her 30 Rock collaborators — Tracey Wigfield (Great News) and Lang Fisher (Never Have I Ever). pic.twitter.com/ue8GRVhSCj — Netflix (@netflix) January 9, 2024

