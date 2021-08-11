Kid Cosmic: Seasons Two & Three; Netflix Animated Kids Series Renewed

Kid Cosmic is sticking around for two more seasons. Netflix has renewed the animated kids series through its third season, per Deadline.

Kid Cosmic follows a boy who dreams of becoming a hero and actually becomes one when he finds cosmic stones on board a starship. With his friends, he fights to save his town from aliens hunting for the stones. The second season, which will premiere on September 7th, will see the boy and his friends hunting for the last stone.

Amanda C. Miller, Jack Fisher, Keith Ferguson, Lily Rose Silver, Fred Tatasciore, and Bobby Moynihan star in the Netflix series. A premiere date for season three will be announced at a later date.

Check out a trailer for Kid Cosmic season two below.

