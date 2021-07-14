CoCoMelon, Little Baby Bum: Netflix Orders New Animated Series and Specials for Kids

Netflix is adding to its preschool line-up. The streaming service has ordered three seasons and more of CoCoMelon and a season of Little Baby Bum. Casting for both shows will be announced at a later date. They will premiere in 2022.

Netflix revealed more about both CoCoMelon and Little Baby Bum in a press release.

“Netflix and Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. announce all-new animated preschool series and specials based on the beloved characters CoComelon and Little Baby Bum set to debut worldwide on Netflix starting in 2022. Netflix and Moonbug will produce new specials, nursery rhyme compilations (4 x 60 min) and three seasons (24 x 7-min episodes) of CoComelon Lane, which will deliver brand-new adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids. The new series Little Baby Bum: Music Time (48 x 7 min. episodes, 1 season) will premiere in 2023 inviting preschoolers at home into their first exploration of rhythms, sounds, instruments, and other music fundamentals. Both CoComelon and Little Baby Bum library catalogs will be available on Netflix. Audiences from around the world enjoy CoComelon, which has hit Top 10 on Netflix in 29 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Philippines, South Africa, Canada, and Australia. René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO, Moonbug: “With so many options available to kids and families, the popularity of Moonbug’s series on Netflix speaks volumes. With original shows to fan-favorites like CoComelon and Little Baby Bum leading the charge, we want to give viewers even more opportunities to connect through their favorite characters, stories and nursery rhymes.” Heather Tilert, Director of Original Animation, Preschool at Netflix: “CoComelon and Little Baby Bum are loved by kids and families all over the globe. We’re thrilled to partner with Moonbug to expand the worlds of both shows, and to bring our youngest viewers even more songs, stories, and adventures from some of their favorite animated friends.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch CoCoMelon and Little Baby Bum in your home once they arrive on Netflix next year?