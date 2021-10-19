XO, Kitty: Netflix Orders Spin-Off Series Based on To All the Boys Movie

XO, Kitty is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered a spin-off for the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film. Anna Cathcart, who appeared in the movies, will star in the 10-episode first season for the dramedy series from Jenny Han and Siobhan Vivian.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Netflix today announced it has picked up the new Y/A series XO, Kitty, a spinoff inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise and New York Times best-selling book series by Jenny Han. Logline: Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line. Format / Episodes: Dramedy; (10) 30-minute episodes Starring: Anna Cathcart (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise) Co-Showrunners: Jenny Han (Creator), Sascha Rothchild Executive Producers: Jenny Han, Sascha Rothchild, Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment Studio: Awesomeness Studios The pilot was co-written by Jenny Han and Siobhan Vivian.”

