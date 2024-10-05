Spellbound: Season Two Trailer Released for Hulu Comedy Series

Spellbound has a new return date for its second season. Hulu announced the new date with the release of a trailer for the series. The series was initially scheduled to return on September 20th.

Hailey Melody Romain, Margherita Barbieri, Abigail O’Regan, Sam Darius, Zac Gabriel Werb, Etienne Moana, Imogen Mackie Walker, Gomolémo Tsagaé, Cameron James King, Rik Young, Raven Dauda, Malou Beauvoir, and Charles Baker star in the series, which focuses on the students at the Paris Opera Ballet school.

Hulu shared the following about the series with the trailer’s release:

“Cece (Hailey Romain) starts her second year at the Paris Opera Ballet school with a vow to leave behind all magic so she can focus solely on dance. But as her Mystic side is unlocked, secrets of the past are revealed and she ends up on an adventure of self-discovery – and when she befriends a new student who is actually a Mystic, it’s magical mayhem all the way! Season 2 of Spellbound premieres October 11 only on Hulu.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?