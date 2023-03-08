Menu

The Devil in the White City: Cancelled; Hulu Drops Plans for Big-Budget Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Devil in the White City TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?
Hulu viewers will not see The Devil in the White City on the streaming service after all. Plans for the series have been dropped, per Deadline.

The limited series had been long in the planning stages but had some problems. Keanu Reeves was set to star in the series but left the project in October. Todd Fields, who was appointed to direct the series for Hulu, left shortly after Reeves. Efforts to replace both of them have been unsuccessful.

Based on the novel by Erik Larson, the series is set during the 1893 Chicago World Fair and tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham and the infamous serial killer Dr. H. H. Holmes. Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to the book in 2010.

ABC Signature is hoping to find another outlet for the series.

What do you think? Do you hope this series still makes it to the small screen?


