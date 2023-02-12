Reboot: No Season Two; Hulu Comedy Series Staying Cancelled

Reboot will definitely not be returning for a second season. The comedy series is staying canceled after attempts to find a new home for the series failed.

Soon after Hulu pulled the plug on the series, Steve Levitan and 20th Television shopped the series to other outlets. Scripts for season two had already been written, and they were used to try and sell the series.

Levitan shared the result of those attempts on his Twitter. He said the following, per Deadline:

“Well, that seems to be a wrap on Reboot. Very proud of our amazing cast and crew and what we did together. Haven’t seen it? Check us out on Hulu if you can find it. #UnintentionalLimitedSeries.”

Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, and Krista Marie Yu, the series followed the cast of an early 2000s comedy rebooted with its original cast. Hulu canceled the series last month.

What do you think? Did you want to see another season of Reboot?