Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Cancelled; No Season Two for Hulu Animated Comedy Series

After a slew of cancellations from the broadcast networks, Hulu has decided to cancel one of their own — a Marvel show, albeit a lesser-known one. The streaming service has dropped Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. after one season.

An adult animated comedy series, the Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. TV show stars Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson. In the show, the megalomaniacal supervillain known as M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the M.O.D.O.K. is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

The show was created and written by executive producers Oswalt and Jordan Blum. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb also served as executive producers.

If you haven’t seen it, here’s a sample:



The first season of 10 episodes was released on Friday, May 21st of last year. M.O.D.O.K. came out of the now-defunct Marvel Television division of Marvel Studios. Helstrom came and went after one season and the plans for Howard The Duck and Tigra & Dazzler shows were cancelled. The fate of Marvel’s animated Marvel’s Hit-Monkey series, which launched in November, is still unknown.

What do you think? Have you checked out the Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. TV series on Hulu? Are you disappointed that this animated comedy won’t have a second season?

